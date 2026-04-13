Days after being criticised for allegedly smoking and throwing a cigarette on the road, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself embroiled in another controversy. Chahal, who is currently representing PBKS in IPL 2026, has been enjoying a decent run on the field, picking up three wickets in four matches so far. However, off the field, the veteran leg-spinner's personal life has once again come under scrutiny. Recently, actress and model Taniya Chatterjee claimed that Chahal had sent her personal messages on Instagram.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Taniya, who is known for her bold roles in OTT shows such as Gandii Baat and Titliyaan, was seen showing paparazzi a glimpse of her Instagram inbox. She alleged that Chahal had replied to one of her stories with the message, "Aap cute ho" (You are cute).

While NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of Taniya's claims, the revelation has sparked widespread debate online, particularly given that Chahal's personal life has frequently made headlines.

Earlier this week, another video had surfaced in which an individual resembling Chahal was allegedly seen smoking while driving a car. The clip also showed the person taking a puff and casually tossing the cigarette onto the road, drawing sharp criticism from fans.

In 2025, Chahal divorced his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Following the separation, there were reports linking him with RJ Mahvash after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. However, a few months later, both unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fuelling speculation.

Chahal had a decent outing in IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings finished runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The veteran cricketer revealed that he is eager not only to win the title but also to enter the season with confidence and better fitness levels.

"I've stopped drinking alcohol, and it's been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me," Chahal had told AB de Villiers during his podcast.

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