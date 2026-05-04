Hardik Pandya's struggles have almost mirrored Mumbai Indians' (MI) worries in IPL 2026. On Saturday, in the 'El Clasico' against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Hardik made just 18 runs off 23 balls, evidently struggling to hit boundaries. He has made just 146 runs in eight games, at an underwhelming strike-rate of 136.44. Former MI star Ambati Rayudu stated that Hardik should accept his lack of form and try to smartly get his way out of it, instead of being "arrogant" about it.

"It happens to most of the batters at some point in their careers for sure. The only thing is you need to have a way out and also realize and accept that I am not in form," Rayudu said on Hardik's poor form, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

"You need to maybe rotate strike a little more, get off strike, choose and pick your moments and bowlers and be smart about it rather than be arrogant about it," Rayudu added.

Hardik's struggles against CSK saw MI post only 159/7 in 20 overs, scoring just 69 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings.

Rayudu explained how Hardik could have operated differently against CSK.

"A lot of these middle to lower order batters drag the ball mostly onto the on-side. And when you are not used to the ball moving away from you, especially during the last 6-7 overs, you are not set up to hit over point or use the pace on the off side. That is what he should have done. He should have just taken a little bit of room and maybe tried to hit the bowler over point or third-man," Rayudu elaborated.

Under Hardik's captaincy, MI have lost seven of their nine matches, with their playoff hopes all but over with five games to go.

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