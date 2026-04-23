Abhishek Sharma shone with a stunning century on Tuesday night, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad register a dominant 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The southpaw smashed 135 not out off 68 balls with the help of 10 fours and as many sixes. In the chase, DC were restricted to 195 for 9 in 20 overs. After the game, Abhishek said that his sister Komal was not there in the stadium due to health issues, and she reacted to his mention with a heartfelt post on social media.

"My parents are here. It's a very special moment. And my sister is missing today because she had some infection. So this is for you as well," Abhishek said after the game.

Komal took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her watching Abhishek's post-match interaction from a hotel room.

"Watching from my hotel room, not there because of an infection... but feeling every moment. Goosebumps, pride, happiness all at once. You played like a one-man army, and the whole nation is so so proud of you. I always knew you're made for this. I love you. Always your proudest sister," she wrote alongside the video.

Abhishek believes that the game-changer in his career was the 2024 IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he felt youngsters were given the freedom and full backing to perform at their optimal level.

"Team coaches (Daniel Vettori) and captain (regular skipper Pat Cummins) created an environment where you can express yourself. I wanted to show my talent but you have to have backing from captain. The environment we had in SRH in 2024 was game-changer and it felt that they wanted youngsters to grow. Punjabi players enjoy freedom and Hyderabad team gave me that," Abhishek said.

His celebration was an ode to the 'Orange Army', and he also thanked his father Rajkumar Sharma for being present at the ground.

"One needs to pan the cameras on him (father) to catch his expressions. He always sits close to the sightscreen and whenever I look at him from the ground, he has an advice," he said jokingly.

(With PTI Inputs)

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