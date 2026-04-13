One thing the T20 format brought for fans was fast-paced action. With the advent of the format, fans could watch a full cricket match in less than four hours. However, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match was nowhere close to that. The toss for the match took place at 7 pm IST, and the last ball of the game was bowled after 11:45 pm. According to some reports, the match ran for four hours and 23 minutes, making it the longest IPL game without a Super Over. Joy Bhattacharjya, who earlier served as Team Director of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made an intriguing and hilarious comment. "Another record for the IPL. The first match which was longer than Dhurandhar 2!" he wrote on X. The run-time of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was close to three hours and 50 minutes.

Another record for the IPL. The first match which was longer than Dhurandhar 2! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 12, 2026

Haan Joy bhai. Just wide reviews itself is Durandhar 1 — SentientTesla (@SentientMY) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar expressed pride in his team's performances and stated that consistently posting 200-plus totals shows the amount of talent in the squad.

RCB continued their strong run in IPL 2026 with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, registering their highest-ever total at the venue.

Riding on a blistering 78 off 36 balls by Phil Salt, who was named Player of the Match, and a captain's knock of 53 off 20 balls by Rajat Patidar, RCB posted a formidable total on Sunday. With the ball, Krunal Pandya (1/26) and Suyash Sharma (2/47) played key roles in restricting Mumbai's chase.

Reflecting on the team's consistent batting performances, skipper Patidar said, "At the moment, it feels like we are scoring 200-plus in every match. It gives me a lot of confidence, and as a captain, I feel like I have a lot of talent in the team."

Patidar, who also recorded the fastest fifty by a captain in the tournament's history with a 17-ball half-century, elaborated on his batting approach:

"I don't really think too much about how I want to play. I try to react to the ball and stay clear about what I want to do - which shot I want to hit and which bowler I want to target. Even in the dugout, I try to read where the scoring opportunities are," he said.

Praising the batting unit for laying a solid foundation, spinner Krunal Pandya said, "Every game, you have to earn that win. The way everyone is batting - Virat, Salty, Tim - everyone has contributed. I'm especially happy for Salty, the way he counter-attacked in the powerplay. That set us up really well."

Highlighting the captain's impact, he added, "The way Rajat has batted in all four innings - the consistency and clarity - it's been unbelievable. The captain is leading from the front, and I hope he continues."

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