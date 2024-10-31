Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained their Indian core of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise on Thursday announced the retention of five key players, Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.3 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore) and Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore). This decision reinforces MI's belief in maintaining a robust core group to uphold their legacy. Mumbai Indians also announced that Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' most capped player in IPL history, was ecstatic at representing the team for the 15th edition in a row, saying, "I'm thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I played so much cricket here. This is the place where I have started my cricket career. So, this city is very, very special and I am happy to be here."

Rohit also backed MI's decision to retain five capped India players, saying, "You know the players that are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That's what I believe in and I'm quite happy with it."

Watch the full video here

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is excited to be retained by the five-time champions and thanked the franchise and its fans for their support over the years, saying, "I think I have received a lot of love back, means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians."

Hardik was happy with the retentions of the team as all the five players have shared a lot of memories together. He said, "We are five fingers but one fist, that's how I look at it."