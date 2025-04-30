It was a special night for Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday as the Rajasthan Royals youngster became the youngest Indian to slam an IPL century. Vaibhav looked in sensational form as he dominated Gujarat Titans bowlers and thrilled everyone with his batting display. Vaibhav's knock left everyone stunned and earned him a lot of praise from both fans as well as experts. Ashutosh Aman, who captained Vaibhav for Bihar, recalled the youngster's Ranji Trophy debut and the massive comment he made back in the day.

"Those four days I was very nervous. When I saw him at the nets, I wanted him to play. Even the selectors and Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) officials wanted to blood him. I was worried. What if he got hurt? How would he deal with the pressure? He scored 19 in the first innings against Mumbai, and I nonchalantly said in the dressing room, 'Bihar ko pehla cricketing superstar mil gaya (Bihar has got its first cricketing superstar)," recalled Aman.

Vaibhav went on to claim that there was cricket in Bihar in the recent past and even complained about the infrastructure. However, with Vaibhav getting a lot of attention following his stunning knock, Aman believes that he can do for Bihar what MS Dhoni's emergence did for the state of Jharkhand.

"There was no cricket in Bihar, and those who had tried their hand at cricket were left unemployed. Let's not even talk about the infrastructure," says Aman.

"When I saw Vaibhav hitting those sixes yesterday, I got emotional. He will be for Bihar what MS Dhoni is for Jharkhand. Vaibhav has put Bihar on the cricketing landscape. People now know about Samastipur. One thing that is in Bihari DNA is that we don't fear because we have got nothing to lose. He started his IPL career by hitting a six off Shardul Thakur and then completed his century with a six off Rashid Khan."