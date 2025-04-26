Umpiring is a thankless job in cricket. With the players, the on-ground umpires and the third umpire are also involved in the game. However, they don't get the amount of recognition they should get. While a poor decision from an umpire is widely criticised, rarely do they get the appropriate praise for a good or impressive verdict. The Indian Premier League is no exception. With the interest in the role of umpires really low among the cricket fans, have you ever wondered what salary they would be getting in the T20 extravaganza?

The on-field umpires in IPL 2025 get a sum of Rs 3 lakh per match, while the fourth umpires earn Rs 2 lakh, said an India Today report. For the unversed, each playing member, including the impact player, get a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game in IPL 2025. This salary is in addition to what the player gets from the franchise as part of his contracted salary.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's bizarre caught-behind when his bat did not come in contact with the ball during an embarrassing SRH batting collapse on Wednesday caught the eye in the IPL clash against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

Left-hander Kishan, who had just opened his account in the previous over, tried to work pacer Deepak Chahar's first delivery, which was drifting down the leg side.

The ball was collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and neither him nor the bowler showed any inclination to appeal for a caught behind.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was also close to declaring it a wide, But, to everyone's surprise, Kishan walked away, indicating he had edged it to the keeper.

Surprised by the batter's move, Seshan too raised his finger.

Kishan's gesture had MI skipper Hardik Pandya - who had appealed half-heartedly - pat the left-hander on his helmet and shoulders.

Replays showed the ball was drifting away Kishan's bat when it passed the left-hander, and there was no spike on the UltraEdge either.

It is believed that, on most occasions, a batter comes to know whether he has edged the ball or not.

"You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan's dismissal leaves me perplexed," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, expressing his surprise at the turn of events.

You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan dismissal leaves me perplexed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2025

SRH ended up losing the match to MI by 7 wickets.