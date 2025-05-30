Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday. The winner of the match will qualify for Qualifier 2 where they will take on Punjab Kings for a spot in the final. RCB became the first team to reach the IPL 2025 final after a dominant win over PBKS. GT seemed all set to top the points table but two consecutive losses prove to be detrimental to their case. MI also looked in good form but two losses in their last three matches meant that the Hardik Pandya-led side could only finish fourth in the IPL group stage.

Will rain play spoilsport?

According to the weather forecast, there is very little chance of rain in Mullanpur during the match and it is highly unlikely that play will be affected. The temperature can go up to 37 degrees Celsius and fall as low as 25 degree Celsius. As a result, an uninterrupted game can be expected on Friday.

PBKS and RCB played at the same venue on Thursday and there were no concerns as far as the weather conditions were concerned.

What happens if the match is washed out?

In the case of a washout, GT will advance to Qualifier 2 due to their superior position in the points table following the group stage. While MI finished third in the points table, GT were third. As a result, a washout will mean that MI will crash out of the competition.

Is there a Reserve Day for IPL Eliminator?

There is no reserve day for the match. Considering the fact that Qualifier 2 will take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, there will be no provisions for a reserve day when it comes to the Eliminator.