The Rajasthan Royals brought an end to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. RR ended the season with 4 wins and 10 defeats to their name, giving head coach Rahul Dravid plenty to ponder on ahead of the next campaign. Over the course of the season, Dravid was seen taking notes quite extensively in his notebook while sitting in the dugout. As the campaign ends for his team, Dravid shared the 'secrets' behind the act and what exactly he writes about.

"I have a particular way of scoring a game, both the T20 game and the one-day game. I just have a particular way of scoring it, which actually helps me review the game. So I can look at a scorecard, but I just score it in a particular way that I find very comfortable and easy to be able to review without looking at the scorecard. Sometimes you're sitting back in your room at the end of a game, and you want to review the game and think, okay, what happened in that over or what happened in that particular phase of the game," he told Star Sports as RR ended the season with a victory against 5-time champions CSK.

Usually, coaches are seen making notes of incidents, shot selections, and strategic calls in their notebooks. But, that isn't the case with Dravid. The former India captain uses his notebook to write scores, encapsulating the essence of the game in different moments.

"So it's just a simple score. It's nothing complex. It's not rocket science. I'm not writing some great truths or anything there. It's honestly as boring or as dumb as you can say-just scoring the game in a particular format that makes it easier for me to look back on it. I'm not particularly writing actual incidents or stuff, but it's more a score and it keeps me involved first, and then, as I said, it allows me to go back and review it a bit," the former India head coach added.