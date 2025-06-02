Former India cricketer Murali Kartik got embroiled in a controversy for his choice of words for Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya. On Sunday, Punjab Kings once again put up a dominating show and registered a stunning five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 and marched into the final of IPL 2025. Asked to bat first, MI posted a good total of 203/6 in 20 overs with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav scoring 44 each. However, Shreyas Iyer-led from the front and hammered an unbeaten 87 off 41 and took his side home with an over to spare.

During the match, Kartik, along with the other commentators, was analysing PBKS' run chase and during that discussion, he spoke about Priyansh Arya's dismissal for 20 and said, "after the demise of Priyansh Arya."

This statement from Kartik regarding the 24-year-old batter went viral on social media as the fans even urged the BCCI to remove him the commentary panel.

murali kartik please stop doing commentry. most irritating and insensitive voice ever! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 1, 2025

Murali Kartik is such an irritating commentator. — miles. (@manisayzz) June 1, 2025

what are you even saying. it was only a wicket, don't kill the guy. who says "after the DEMISE of priyansh arya?" that's an unforgivable slip up by murali kartik @IPL @JioHotstar @BCCI — P //🇵🇸 (they/them) (@pratzhell) June 1, 2025

Is it just me or did anyone else hear the commentator say ‘Demise of Priyansh Arya' a little earlier during the match?



What was that? How and when did professional cricket commentary come down to such nonsense? #IPL2025 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/SuCMRJuZRZ — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) June 1, 2025

PBKS led by an inspirational 41-ball-87 not out from skipper Shreyas Iyer knocked out five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final as Indian Premier League in its 18th season will get a new champion.

Punjab Kings, who last played a final in 2014, will meet four-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 3.

"(On being calm while batting) I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there," said Shreyas during the post-match presentation.

"(After the loss against RCB) Just throw the imagination and also the hiccup in the bin and not think too much about where we went wrong because throughout the season we've been playing amazing. The intent and the positivity was imperative right from the first game. One match can't define us as a team," he added.