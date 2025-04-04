Three defeats on the trot have left SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) plenty to ponder before the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its business end. The ultra-aggressive approach from last season's beaten finalists has backfired, with their flamboyant batting line-up collapsing to 120 all out while chasing 201 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Former India batter Virender Sehwag expressed his shock over SRH's capitulation, especially with the track not assisting much to the bowlers. Sehwag also compared SRH's current situation to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past.

"Punjab used to put a spoke in their own wheels and now it seems they have given it to Hyderabad. They made 190 and lost, then made about 160 and lost, today they couldn't chase down 200," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Neither was (KKR's) bowling attack nor the wicket (too difficult to deal with). They batted first and scored 200. We could see that the ball wasn't turning, there wasn't too much help in any way for the bowlers. It is just that it was a little slow, and the bowlers were bowling mostly slow balls but you get adjusted to that if you stay in the crease for some time," he added.

Sehwag also pointed out that SRH are slowly losing the reputation they have built; playing entertaining brand of cricket.

"Hyderabad have disappointed. What can I say? They've got so many batters and nobody could score runs, and they get all out at 120. The paying public has come to see you. Yes, the game was in Kolkata, but Hyderabad has a reputation. That it will be entertaining to watch them. It was just disappeared here," Sehwag explained.

SRH, who kicked off their campaign with a bang by clobbering the Rajasthan Royals, have lost their charm.

Their manner of victory hinted towards a bright road ahead of them as the entire team sang in harmony. However, since trouncing the Royals, Hyderabad has lost its muse.

It all started when Lucknow Super Giants effortlessly gunned down their 191-run target. The losing streak extended following a bashing at the hands of the Delhi Capitals, which was topped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders, pummelling them to an 80-run defeat.

However, SRH bowling coach James Franklin has backed the destructive batting forces to return to their explosive ways after back-to-back flop shows.

SRH will now take on an upbeat Gujarat Titans (GT) side at home on Sunday, April 6.