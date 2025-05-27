Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag blasted Hardik Pandya's captaincy following Mumbai Indians' loss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Monday. MI were completely outplayed by PBKS who booked their spot in the Top 2 ahead of the IPL Playoffs. Sehwag was highly critical of Hardik's decision to persist with pacer Deepak Chahar even when he was struggling with injuries. Chahar had to strap his hamstring and following the break, he ended up conceding quite a bit of runs in the next two overs. Sehwag said that he was 'disappointed' by the choices made by Hardik and added that the decision regarding Chahar's usage was probably what led to PBKS gaining the upper hand.

"I said it during commentary. Even after Deepak Chahar's hamstring was strapped during the match, Hardik made him bowl two overs. Chahar's first over was a maiden but he conceded 28 runs in the next two overs. That shifted the match in Punjab Kings' favour. If Chahar was not given his second over and Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya or Ashwani Kumar bowled it instead, the 17 runs could have been saved and PBKS would have felt the pressure. Bumrah conceded a few runs and it is natural that even Hardik will concede a few. But, as a captain, he disappointed me with his bowling changes. He did not make the right changes on time and that is why, MI were left on the back foot," Sehwag said on Star Sports.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer highlighted his team's collective effort and winning mindset, praising the management and emphasising the importance of trust within the team.

Majestic fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis powered Punjab Kings (PBKS), to a commanding victory of seven wickets over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what the situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual," Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Iyer also emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relationships within the team, especially during challenging times, and praised Priyansh Arya's impressive start, highlighting the team's fearless approach.

"And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other. (On Priyansh Arya) The way he started was fabulous. It was pleasing to the eye, and every individual has been fearless," Iyer said.

"They tick the boxes in the net sessions, and the reflection of it is seen on the ground. (On Josh Inglis) He loves playing the new ball, and I wanted him to play more deliveries. And I know he can be disruptive, he is a big match player. Hope he continues the same way. We have a camaraderie from the last few years, he lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way. Ecstatic that everything is working," he added.

After this win, PBKS will be at the top of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1, while MI will play Eliminator 1. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

(With ANI inputs)