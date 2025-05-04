Former Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag blamed Chennai Super Kings star Dewald Brevis for his controversial dismissal during the IPL 2025 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Brevis was given out LBW off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi but the South Africa international was not convinced with the decision. Brevis had a conversation with Ravindra Jadeja and by the time he went for the review, the allotted 15 seconds had run out and the on-field umpires informed him of the circumstances. It led to a massive row with Jadeja having an argument with the umpires.

However, Sehwag was of the opinion that it was not the umpire's fault and pointed out that if the batter was not convinced, he should have gone for the review sooner to avoid any confusion.

"Only Brevis can tell us why he didn't take the review in time. Why was he so late? It's Brevis' fault, not the umpire's. The timer is shown on the big screen. He ran for a single and then he went for the second. Don't you know that the umpire has given you out?" Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Okay, I understand it was a wrong decision. It was a blunder, it was missing the stump. The DRS is there to get rid of the howlers. As soon as the umpire gave his decision, the timer of 15 seconds started at the ground. It's okay, we didn't get to see that on the screen. Why did he take so much time?" he added.

Fifties from Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja went in vain as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a 2-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a last-ball thriller.

With this victory, the RCB side moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after winning their eighth out of their 11 games in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. On the other hand, the CSK side remained at the bottom of the table after losing their ninth match in the tournament.

