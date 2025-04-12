Australian cricket team batter Travis Head snubbed Virat Kohli to pick Rohit Sharma as his favourtie Indian batter at the moment. In an interview with CricketNext, Head, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was asked to pick his favourtie Indian cricket team batter and he quickly responded with Rohit's name. He explained that he wanted to look out for opening batters. Later, he was also asked which Indian player he wanted to be an Aussie and he once again took Rohit's name stating that he would love to open the batting with the Mumbai Indians star batter.

"Rohit Sharma. Opening partnership. We need to look out for opening partners," he said.

The Australia cricketer was asked about the toughest bowler he has faced in his career and he responded with Jasprit Bumrah's name. While picking his all-time favourite player, he named Adam Gilchrist.

Meanwhile, desperate to arrest a worrying slide, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to effect a turnaround when they host a power-packed Punjab Kings in their next IPL match on Saturday.

Last season's finalists, SRH began their 2025 campaign on a thunderous note, racking up a mammoth 286 to dismantle Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs.

With an explosive batting line-up at their disposal, the 'Orange Army' seemed poised to become the first team to breach the 300-run mark but their ultra-aggressive approach has since backfired spectacularly.

In their last three matches, their attack-at-all-costs strategy with the bat yielded underwhelming totals of 163, 120, and 152 resulting in crushing defeats, and leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have worst Net-Run-Rate of -1.629 as of today.

With the bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad need far more from their big names like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Head and Sharma, who played a crucial role in delivering explosive starts last season, have failed to find their rhythm this year. In fact, SRH's best opening stand so far is a paltry 15 Head's performance has tailed off dramatically, returning scores of 67, 47, 22, 4, and 8. Abhishek, too, has struggled for consistency, with a top score of just 24 across five innings.

(With PTI inputs)