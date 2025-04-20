Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli added a sensational record to his already illustrious career during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Kohli was in tremendous form as he slammed an unbeaten 73 off 54 deliveries to guide his team to victory. It was his 59th IPL half-century and his 67th score of fifty or more in the competition. As a result, he surpassed David Warner to become the cricketer with most 50+ scores in IPL history. Kohli achieved the feat with 59 fifties and 8 hundreds,

Most 50+ scores in IPL

67 - Virat Kohli (8 x 100s)

66 - David Warner (4 x 100s)

53 - Shikhar Dhawan (2 x 100s)

45 - Rohit Sharma (2 x 100s)

43 - KL Rahul (4 x 100s)

43 - AB de Villiers (3 x 100s)

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League clash on Sunday.

Chasing 158, Kohli (73 not out off 54 balls) and Padikkal (61 off 35 balls) shared a 103-run partnership, which formed the backbone of the massive win achieved with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab Kings struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

(With PTI inputs)