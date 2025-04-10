Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli has reacted to a video of himself after winning his first 'Man of the Match' award in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reacting to the video, which was from 2011, Kohli can be seen mocking himself after carefully listening to the video. For the record, Kohli received his first 'Man of the Match' in IPL in 2011 against the Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils back then). He smashed a 38-ball 56 as RCB chased down the target of 162 with three balls to spare.

In the old video, Kohli spoke on how he played the role of the aggressor so that Chris Gayle can play his natural game.

"To be honest, I did not plan to bat like that. But when I started to hit the ball well, I took charge from Chris. That was the plan in the middle so that he could play himself in, and I could go for my shots because I was hitting it well," Kohli was heard as saying in the old video, while speaking on '18 Calling 18' on JioHotstar.

"I don't even know what I said. You guys brought it here from somewhere," Kohli told the host, before laughing out loud while reacting to his remarks.

"Chris could play himself in? Waah! Galat fehmi dekh lo (Look at the misunderstanding)! Since the social media boom, fans have started analysing players' quotes, which has become way too twisted," he added.

Kohli reacting to his first IPL MOTM interview where he talked about being the aggressor while playing with Chris Gayle.

had a good laugh, made fun of himself watching that 14-yr-old interview.

This guy is the funniest of all, man.pic.twitter.com/0EOjQf39Ch — K. (@Lifefkdup) April 9, 2025

Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing season of IPL. He has accumulated 164 runs over four matches, which includes two half-centuries. The team has been successful as a whole, securing victories in three of the four matches. They ended a 17-year winless streak in Chennai by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and they also achieved their first victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in ten years.

Kohli might soon approach Chris Gayle, as he became just the fifth batsman to achieve 13,000 runs in T20 during the current IPL 2025 season. Kohli also ranks at the top among Indian batsmen in terms of centuries, hitting nine in his career, eight of which occurred in the IPL.

Kohli had previously surpassed the 10,000-run mark T20 milestone during the 2021 IPL, accomplishing the feat in 299 innings as the third-fastest batsman after Babar Azam and Gayle. More than 8000 of Kohli's T20 runs have been scored in the IPL, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star continues to lead the batting charts.

Kohli scored one of his fastest fifties in the IPL against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB is yet to win an IPL title, but they probably have the best squad at their disposal in IPL 2025. Kohli will be next seen in action on April 9, when RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2025 match in Delhi.