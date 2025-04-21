Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Sunday. Chasing 158 for the win, Kohli, who made an unbeaten 73, and Padikkal, 61, added 103 runs for the second wicket as RCB achieved their target with seven balls to spare at Mullanpur. By doing so, RCB avenged their loss to PBKS at home in a rain-curtailed game earlier this week.

As Jitesh Sharma hit the winning six off Nehal Wadhera, Kohli decided to have some banter with his India teammate and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Cameras spotted Kohli teasing Shreyas by making some cheeky gestures towards him.

However, it seemed like a lighthearted banter as Shreyas walked up to Kohli, who was as animated as ever, to have a chat with him.

What was the argument between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli?



Kohli, 36, struck his fourth half-century of the season and surpassed Australia's David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in IPL.

Kohli has now made it past the 50-mark 67 times, including eight centuries.

Left-handed Padikkal made 61 off 35 balls, his first fifty of the season, after Bengaluru lost opener Phil Salt in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.

Padikkal fell to Harpreet Brar, leaving Kohli to play the anchor in a 54-ball knock laced with seven fours and a six.

Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each to set up victory as they helped restrict Punjab to 157-6.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh started aggressively in an opening stand of 42 before Pandya was introduced in the fifth over.

The left-arm spinner struck with his second ball to send back Arya for 22.

Pandya struck again in his next over to dismiss Prabhsimran, who hit 33 off 17 balls, and finished with figures of 2-25.

West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd, in his first Bengaluru outing this season, had skipper Shreyas Iyer out for six and Nehal Wadhera was run out soon after.

England's Josh Inglis attempted to hit back, smashing 29 off 17 balls, but was bowled by leg-spinner Suyash.

Suyash hit the stumps again three balls later to remove Marcus Stoinis as Punjab slipped to 114-6.

Shashank Singh, who made 31, and Marco Jansen, who hit 25, put on an unbeaten stand of 43 to boost the total but it was not enough to challenge Bengaluru.

(With AFP Inputs)