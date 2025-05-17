The Indian Premier League 2025 is all set to resume on Saturday with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB's star batter Virat Kohli was also present there with the team on Friday during its practice session. The franchise even uploaded a video on social media that had Kohli playing some superb shots. A report has now claimed that Kohli was unhappy with the sound system being played at the venue when he was practising. As a result, the player got annoyed and the music had to be shut down, it added.

"Nearly an hour and a half into RCB's training session at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday, Virat Kohli joined the batting group for a hit. A couple of crisp straight drives and pull shots later, there was a brief break in play. He wasn't happy. His arrival to the practice pitch, even in an empty stadium, coincided with the sound system blaring the RCB team song. He conveyed his annoyance to enough people around him to shut it down and restore silence, interspersed with the sound of the ball hitting the bat and the ambient conversations," reported Cricbuzz.

This will be the first game for Virat Kohli in competitive cricket since the player called time on his Test career. It came a shock announcement to the cricketing fraternity that a player like Kohli, who held the format so close to his heart decided to quit it. He had retired from T20Is in June last year after India clinched the T20 World Cup title.

As per AccuWeather, Bengaluru was expected to receive thunderstorm from 5 pm IST onwards. While 58 per cent of the city was expected to be covered by rain at that time, it decreases to 51 per cent by 6 pm. 7 pm, the scheduled toss time for the game has 71 per cent probability which reduces to 69%, 49% and 34% in the next three hours.

A washed-out game could seriously dent KKR's playoff hopes. The three-time champions have 11 points to their credit with two matches remaining. If the game on Saturday is abandoned and points are shared, they can only reach a maximum of 14 points, which will not be enough to make the cut. One of their earlier games this season, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), was also abandoned due to rain.

For RCB, the situation is more comfortable. Even if Saturday's game doesn't happen, they are still in a strong position to qualify and even push for a top-two finish.

(With IANS Inputs)