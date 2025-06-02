Virat Kohli announced a shocking Test retirement last month. After a poor series in Australia, the player decided not to play the format anymore. Though he took a time of around four months before coming to the decision. Former BCCI treasurer and current chairman of Indian Premier League Arun Dhumal wants Kohli to reconsider his decision of Test retirement. Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made it to the final of the 2025 season and Dhumal wants that Kohli should not retire even if his side wins the trophy.

When asked if Kohli would retire if RCB win the title, Dhumal told PTI: "See neither do I think that, nor do I hope that."

"Virat is the greatest ambassador for the sport (of cricket). And the kind of commitment he has shown over the last 18 editions, I would say Virat is to cricket what (Novak) Djokovic or Roger Federer is to tennis. So I would want him to continue playing IPL and I would rather want him to reconsider his decision of retirement from Test cricket.

"Given the fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter now than he was in the first season, after playing 18 editions of the IPL. And he still comes back with the same kind of energy and commitment to the game. Given his dedication in the first season and the next 17, he is going to come back with the same aggression and commitment. Even if RCB win, I would, and the whole country would want Virat to continue."

RCB made it to the final of IPL 2025 after outplaying Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 game in Mullanpur. This is the fourth final that the side will be playing in the history of IPL.

RCB are still in quest for a maiden title. They lost all the previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.