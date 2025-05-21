At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm. The left-handed prodigy from Bihar became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL 2025, achieving the feat in just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. His explosive batting has drawn comparisons to legends and ignited discussions about his future. However, amidst the accolades, cricketing stalwarts are urging caution, emphasizing the need to protect and nurture this young talent beyond the pitch. ￼ ￼

Suryavanshi's rapid ascent began when he was signed by Rajasthan Royals at the age of 13 for ₹1.10 crore, making him the youngest player to secure an IPL contract. His debut was nothing short of sensational, scoring 34 off 20 balls, including a six off his very first delivery. The pinnacle came with his record-breaking century, making him the youngest centurion in IPL history and the fastest Indian to reach the milestone.

"The real challenge for him would be to deal with matters, non-cricketing matters," Bangar said. "At this stage, how can he stay away from all the hype and the hoopla that will surround him? So, that is a major challenge. Apart from that, can he maintain the same sort of game plan? Because this is something which is god-gifted. Or maybe he's worked very hard but there is apparent talent there. And he has to stay true to it. Because there will be whispers that, 'Okay, bat a little bit differently, understand the game, understand the situations'. But all those things will come with time. And I think if he continues in this fashion, you have a guy who can dominate both space and spin." said Sanjay Bangar on ESPNcricinfo

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra shared his initial impressions of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. "Initially when you saw him - and I've seen a lot of his clips and the clips that you end up seeing before the guy plays the IPL - the videos were all of him hitting sixes, just standing and just delivering, fast bowlers, spinners alike, And then you start thinking maybe he's a bit of a slogger, who just sees the ball and hits the ball and he's got no other gear. He has scored a lot of runs, but again, let's say it's [age] group cricket and all of that. And then he scored that century, took center stage, and in that century also, he was just hitting. But now when you see him waiting patiently at the non-striker's end and that's exactly what happened today. said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

As Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to captivate audiences with his performances, the cricketing fraternity remains watchful. The consensus is clear: while his talent is undeniable, careful management, mentorship, and a focus on holistic development are essential to ensure that this young prodigy realizes his full potential without succumbing to the pitfalls that have befallen others before him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)