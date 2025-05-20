Former India cricketer and the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning star Joginder Sharma feels it is time for Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni to "rest". Chennai, a team that boasts five title wins and 12 playoff appearances, was chasing the shadows of its former self as it crashed out of the playoff race in the group stage. After designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament, Dhoni took the mantle of leading the beleaguered CSK. Speculations have been going around about Dhoni's future in the cash-rich Indian Premier League after the five-time champions crashed out of the race to the playoffs following a shambolic campaign in the 18th season.

Rumours about Dhoni's retirement sparked when his family came to Chepauk last month for Chennai's fixture against Delhi Capitals. The 43-year-old's coming down in the batting order fuelled the rumour mill, especially after Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that Dhoni can't bat for "10 overs running full stick."

Joginder, who was Dhoni's final over masterstroke against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, believes it is time for the veteran wicketkeeper to bid adieu to his 18-year-long journey in the cash-rich league.

"Considering Mahi's fitness level, he should play up to prove his fitness, but I believe it is time for him to rest," Joginder told ANI.

Dhoni addressed his retirement plans after his finishing touches helped Chennai trounce the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month. He acknowledged that he would have to see if his body could take pressure in the next six to eight months.

"After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now, but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," he said in the post-match presentation.

With his brute force and lightning-quick reflexes with the gloves, Dhoni toppled several records in the 18th season, including featuring in 400 T20s, becoming the oldest player to be adjudged the Player of the Match, securing most wins as a captain and many more.

During CSK's IPL 2023 triumph, Dhoni didn't miss a single match. He led the team from the front and ensured that his troops walked away with their fifth IPL title at the end of the tournament. Months later, the former Indian skipper underwent knee surgery at the beginning of this month to overcome the issue he carried for most of the season.

