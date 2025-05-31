Royal Challengers Bengaluru young star Swastik Chikara's fondness for star batter Virat Kohli is making new headlines everyday. The 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh-born batter never fails an opportunity to be around the RCB veteran. Though he is yet to make his debut for the Bengaluru-based franchise, Swastik is making the most of his time with RCB. The Rajat Patidar-led side entered the final of IPL 2025 after brutally thrashing Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match on Thursday in Mullanpur. A video from that day has now gone viral media.

In the viral video, Team RCB was seen posing for a photograph before the game with Kohli sitting in the center. Chikhara used the opportunity and stood behind the star batter. However, his teammates Tim David and Liam Livingstone hilariously seized the moment from him.

Before the picture got clicked, David pushed Chikara away from Kohli. As he tried to come back, Livingstone pushed him away again and the young batter had to settle in the corner for the photograph.

it takes a tim and liam to keep swastik a lil away from kohli that guy is literally a glued to kohli everytime pic.twitter.com/BaEO9Hzijd — ss🤍 (@nushstan) May 30, 2025

Talking about the Qualifier 1, put to bat first, the Kings lost early wickets and only managed to post 101 runs on the board, with 35 balls still remaining. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, chased the total in just 10 overs, while giving away only two wickets and securing a place in the IPL 2025 final.

"I think we were clear in our plans, how we have to bowl. I think the fast bowlers used the surface really well. The way Suyash chipped in, the way he bowled his lines and lengths, that was really good. As a captain I am clear about his bowling. He has to target the stumps, that's his strength," said RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after the victory.

"I always thank RCB fans, not only in Chinnaswamy, but wherever we go we feel it's our home ground. We love you, so keep supporting us. One more game and let's celebrate together," he added.