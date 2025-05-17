The IPL 2025 is scheduled to restart on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The tournament came to screeching halt mid-match during a clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala after drone attacks at nearby areas like Jammu and Pathankot led to a blackout on May 8. The next day the tournament was suspended for a week. But after ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced, it was decided that IPL 2025 would resume from May 17.

However, there is still doubts over all foreign players returning. With the World Test Championship final starting on June 11, where South Africa and Australia are playing, things are more complicated as several IPL players will feature in that marquee match too.

In the midst of such uncertainty, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has give a strong message. In a video, posted by PBKS on X, two guys cane be seen wondering whether Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood and Marco Jansen would return for 'second leg' of IPL 2025. Iyer then comes from the back and says, "The guys who you are talking about are really talented. But you should remember this is 'Indian' Premier League. "

Yatra pratibha avsara prapnotihi! pic.twitter.com/UBRjCs8Bua — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 17, 2025

The BCCI on Thursday instructed the IPL franchises to release eight WTC-bound South African players latest by May 26, making them unavailable for the play-offs. In an advisory to teams, the BCCI also informed that the West Indies players will be available for the remainder of the tournament which was suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

South Africa are supposed to assemble in the UK on May 31 while the play-offs begin on May 29, and the date also marks the start of England's home white-ball series against the West Indies. "The South African players must return to South Africa at the latest by Monday, May 26. West Indies players will be available throughout the tournament," BCCI conveyed to teams in an official communication.

The absence of eight South African players including Tristan Stubbs (DC), Wiaan Mulder (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (GT), Corbin Bosch (MI), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Aiden Markram (LSG) may adversely impact the teams which are in the race for play-offs.