Following the defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins opened up on the reason behind the team's loss in the 19th encounter of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as Gujarat Titans (GT) crushed a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday.

With this victory, GT jumped to the second spot in the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. On the other hand, SRH is struggling at the bottom, suffering their fourth successive loss after a big win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring campaign opener.

"Was a bit skinny, but the Hyderabad wicket is a bit tough. A few early wickets, and you are in the game. It didn't spin much, there was a little dew around, but they batted really well. Their pace bowling was tough to play against today," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first after GT won the toss. The top order of Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) was poor once again as the side was reduced to 50/3. A 50-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 in 34 balls, with three fours) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and a cameo by skipper Pat Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) lifted SRH to 152/8 in their 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Sai Kishore (2/24) were also impressive with the ball.

GT started the 153 run chase in a shaky way, losing two wickets for 16 runs. However, sensational 90-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill (61 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Washington Sundar (49 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) took the match away from SRH in one big swoop and finishing was handled expertly by Sherfane Rutherford (35* in 16 balls, with six fours and a six) as target was chased down with 20 balls and seven wickets in hand.

Siraj was announced the Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance.

