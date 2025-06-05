Royal Challengers Bengaluru's joy of winning a first IPL title in 18 years turned tragic as 11 people lost their lives in stampede at a planned victory parade on Wednesday. The RCB team members, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, were felicitated at the Vidhan Soudha by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at around 5 PM IST after which there was a planned open bus parade. Lakhs of people gathered around the area where it was supposed to take place. It turned tragic as 11 died and close to 50 people got injured in the event.

Now, a social media post by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is under scrutiny. The management of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face official scrutiny over a social media post announcing a public victory parade, made just hours before a deadly stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed at least 11 people and left 47 injured. The probe will also include senior members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), whose role in planning the felicitation ceremony is now under review by Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry panel.

At 3:14 pm on June 4, RCB's official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted an announcement confirming a "Victory Parade" scheduled to begin at 5 pm from the Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by a felicitation event inside the stadium. The post included a link for free passes, declaring "limited entry" and requesting fans to adhere to police guidelines.

RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST.



Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium.



We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully.



Free passes (limited... pic.twitter.com/raJMXlop5O — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia talked to NDTV and admitted 'some lapses' were there on the part of the organisers.

"I am not in a fault finding mission at this moment without knowing the complete fact. Whenever these kinds of events are being organised, if you take the example of how BCCI organised such victory celebration after India won the T20 World Cup in West Indies last year, there was a thorough planning with local cricket association - that is the Mumbai Cricket Association - as well as the Mumbai authorities, which includes the police, the fire brigade, the disaster management authorities. When planning that magnitude of celebration in Mumbai, when there was a sea of humanity, where so many people gathered, everything happened smoothly. Not a single untoward incident occurred because all the protocols were duly followed," Saikia told NDTV.

"That kind of planning takes time. It cannot be done in a hastily manner. I think some lapses definitely took place. I am sure the authorities having this responsibility in Bengaluru, they will do some soul searching to find out. Definitely, nobody should be allowed to go scot-free for any lapses on their part."