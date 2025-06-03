In a dramatic turn of events during IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians' defeat to Punjab Kings sparked more than just on-field analysis. The five-time champions were knocked out after Punjab chased down a mammoth 204-run target with 7 wickets in hand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 stole the show, former MI star Harbhajan Singh pointed fingers at Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga for their excessive involvement from the dugout, claiming it broke the team's spirit and interfered with the players' execution.

Harbhajan, speaking on his YouTube channel, didn't mince words. He strongly criticised head coach Jayawardene and bowling coach Malinga for over-instructing during the crunch moments of the match, particularly when MI bowlers were leaking runs.

“Look at the Mumbai Indians dugout. When they were leaking runs, there was way too much involvement from the outside. Coaches are telling a bowler like Bumrah what to do and what not. A dressing room needs to remain calm and composed. Coaches should only give advice. Don't show desperation. So somewhere I felt that when this happens way too much, it breaks their spirit,” Harbhajan said.

The former India spinner, who was part of several MI triumphs, felt the continuous hand gestures and coaching instructions were not just excessive, but also unnecessary, especially when directed at seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

In fact, a moment from MI's Eliminator against Gujarat Titans had already gone viral, where Jayawardene was seen animatedly instructing Bumrah from the dugout. Bumrah appeared visibly annoyed and signalled him to calm down, highlighting the brewing tension between the dugout and the players on the field.

“Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya – these are big players. And when they are playing, let them do what they need to do to get the right result for the team. They have won many trophies together. They needed to be shown a lot more faith, but the coaching staff time and again was interfering and gesturing with their hands,” Harbhajan added.

He insisted that coaches should show faith in experienced players and let them take charge during high-pressure situations. “It's not always about micromanagement. Sometimes, it's just about trusting your men to deliver,” Harbhajan said.

Despite their exit in Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians can walk away with their heads held high. Coming off a last-place finish in IPL 2024, and under heavy scrutiny after appointing Hardik Pandya as captain, MI had a dismal start this season too – losing five of their first six games.

Punjab Kings capitalised, with Shreyas Iyer anchoring the chase, to book their place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ensuring IPL 2025 will have a new champion.

