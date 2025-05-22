Mumbai Indians' (MI) dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav levelled the all-time joint-highest streak for successive 25-plus scores in T20s following his masterclass against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryakumar lit the Wankhede with his swashbuckling 73* to turn the tide in favour of the hosts as Mumbai drubbed Delhi with a commanding 59-run triumph to blaze their way to the final spot in the playoffs at the expense of the Capitals. The 34-year-old's match-defining effort was his 13th 25-plus consecutive score in the T20s, taking him level with South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma's tally for the elusive milestone and powered Mumbai to a daunting 180/5.

While the 34-year-old relished success, Delhi, on the other hand, became the first team to fail to punch its ticket for the playoffs after scoring four victories on the trot at the beginning of an IPL season. Mumbai pulled the plug on DC's winning streak, and on Wednesday, they showed them the exit gate with a clinical performance across all facets of the game.

During DC's pursuit of the 181-run target, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah ran rampant with their sizzling three-wicket hauls. Despite their feeble attempts to stay alive in the playoffs, Delhi never threatened to challenge the in-form five-time champions.

Mumbai bowled out Delhi on 121, highlighting the tenacity with which their bowlers approach the game. It was the fifth time that Mumbai bowled out a team in IPL 2025, while the rest have bundled out their opponents a combined seven times.

With seven matches remaining in the group stage, this is the earliest the four playoff spots have been decided in the cash-rich league's history. The earliest the four spots were settled was back in 2011, when they were confirmed by the end of the 67th match in a season that featured 70 league games.

Mumbai joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in the race for the coveted title. The next group-stage clashes will determine which spot these four sides will occupy in the standings before the playoffs.

