As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on Sunday, Suresh Raina dropped a big hint over what the future may hold for him. Raina, who is also an IPL legend, having played most of his career for the Chennai franchise, has been linked with a move to the team as a batting coach ahead of the next season. The rumour became a big talking point among fans and even reached the ears of the franchise's current coaching staff.

As CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram attended the press conference after the conclusion of the franchise's season, he was asked about the Suresh Raina rumour. Sriram said that he would first need to speak to Raina and confirm if he said something on these lines.

"I don't know. I have to ask him if he said that," said Sriram in the post-match press conference after CSK had beaten Gujarat Titans with their most impressive performance of the season in Ahmedabad.

In the commentary box, Raina had dropped a hint by saying CSK were on the hunt for a new batting coach before fellow commentator Aakash Chopra asked him if the new coach's name began with S.

Raina dropped the biggest hint in the conversation as he said that the franchise's soon-to-be batting coach had hit the fastest IPL half-century for CSK. For the unversed, Australia great Michael Hussey is the batting coach of the team at present.

As CSK head into a phase of redevelopment after a disappointing 18th edition of IPL, Sriram the trio of MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming, and Ruturaj Gaikwad know what went wrong with the side this term.

"Really don't know what is going to happen, I think the good thing is Fleming and MS, Ruturaj. They've got a clear idea of what went wrong and what needs to be done," continued Sriram to explain about the situation. "So I think the road ahead is quite clear, which I think is a real positive."