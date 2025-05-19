Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh indulged in a hilarious banter with Rajasthan Royals (RR) following their IPL 2025 match on Sunday. PBKS beat the already-eliminated RR to inch one step closer to the IPL playoffs. Chasing 220, Jaiswal hit a 25-ball 50 to give RR a flying start, but the hosts couldn't carry the momentum during the middle overs and lost the game by 10 runs. Jaiswal clobbered Arshdeep for 22 in the first over of RR's chase, smashing four 4s and a 6. The pacer went on to concede 60 runs from his quota of overs and failed to get a wicket.

After the win, Arshdeep took to Instagram and despite the brutal beatdown, can be heard telling Jaiswal: 'Bohot maara be, dhaaga hi khol diya' (You smashed me very hard, man).

To this, Jaiswal replied, 'Ekdum, maine bola tha isko, mai maarunga ek din' (Absolutely, I told him that I'll do that to him one day).

PBKS restarted their IPL 2025 campaign with a huge win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. After electing to bat, Punjab lost early wickets with the in-form openers Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Aussie batter Mitchell Owen getting out. But Nehal Wadhera (70 runs off 37 balls) stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 runs off 25 balls), Shashank Singh (59* runs off 30 balls) to help his side post a solid total of 219/5 in 20 overs. Azmatullah also added 21* off nine balls in the end to further help his side.

In the chase, Rajasthan started well with Jaiswal (50 runs off 25 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 runs off 15 balls) adding 76 runs together for the opening wicket. But Punjab left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar (3/22 in 4 overs) dismissed both the batters and restricted the opposition. Despite a fighting knock from Dhruv Jurel (53 runs off 31 balls), the Royals fell short by 10 runs and Punjab Kings won the game.

(With ANI Inputs)