Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in their rain-hit IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai Indians were restricted to a below-par 155/8, despite a quick 53-run knock from Will Jacks. Later during GT's chase, the match was halted several due to rain. Finally, the visitors were asked to score 15 runs in the 19th over, in order to win the match. MI skipper Hardik Pandya handed over the ball to pacer Deepak Chahar but he also could not stop GT from going across the line.

Bowling the final over, Chahar was up against Gerald Coetzee and Rahul Tewatia. The pacer was hit for a boundary on the very first ball by Tewatia, followed by a single. After coming on strike, Coetzee sent the ball straight into the stands for a huge six. However, Chahar ended up leaking a no-ball and a single on the next delivery, giving a free-hit to GT.

On the free-hit, Tewatia took a single and made the scores level but Chahar dismissed Coetzee on the next ball. However, the wicket also could not help MI as Arshad Khan came on strike and finished the game with a single.

Talking about the last over, former India batter and commentator Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Chahar for giving out a no-ball.

"No excuse for a no ball. For a professional cricketer, simply no excuse. Whether you are bowling in the death or anywhere else," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

With this win, GT climbed to the top of the points table with a total of 8 wins after 11 matches.

"There was a little bit of chaos when we came into bat after the rain but always good to have a W (win) on your side. The game plans were different in the powerplay, it was raining and the atmosphere was such that it felt like a Test match. We wanted to take the game on after the powerplay but the rain kept coming," said GT skipper Shubman Gill after the match.

"The wicket was a little bit slow, with the rain coming in, the shots were not easy to hit so we thought, when it's in our zone, we would go for it. It was frustrating, we were ahead at one stage but we lost 4/20. But, the universe gave us a chance before two minutes and we took it," he added.