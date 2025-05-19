Sai Sudharsan hit an unbeaten 108 and skipper Shubman Gill made 93 not out as Gujarat Titans booked their play-off spot in the IPL with a 10-wicket hammering of Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The day marked the return of IPL action with two completed matches after Saturday's scheduled resumption ended in a washout. The T20 tournament was paused last week due a deadly conflict between India and Pakistan but officials decided to resume the tournament after a ceasefire. Gujarat's victory also ensured a spot in the play-offs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well as Punjab Kings, who earlier in the day won their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Gill and Sudharsan became the first Indian pair to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

Most runs by an Indian pair in an IPL season

839 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025)*

744 - Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw (DC, 2021)

671 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul (PBKS, 2020)

602 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul (PBKS, 2021)

601 - Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal (RCB, 2021)

Impact substitute Sudharsan, who struck his second IPL century, and Gill allowed Gujarat to chase down a target of 200 with one over to spare at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Gujarat, who won the IPL in their debut season in 2022, returned to the top of the 10-team table.

Delhi, five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the three teams remaining in the hunt for one play-off spot.

The huge partnership between Gill and Sudharsan trumped KL Rahul's unbeaten 112 that steered the home team to 199-3 on a batting-friendly pitch.

Sudharsan came out attacking as he raced to 25 off nine balls and reached his fifty with a boundary.

Gill soon changed gears as he took on Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera in a 19-run 13th over, with Sudharsan picking up the pace as well and completing his hundred before hitting the winning six.

Earlier Rahul, who was promoted to open the innings, struck 14 fours and four sixes en route to his fifth career IPL ton.

The senior India batter put on key stands including 90 runs with Abishek Porel, who made 30 off 19 balls after Delhi lost Faf du Plessis, for five.

Delhi skipper Axar Patel fell for 25 but Rahul stood firm to reach his hundred, soaking up the applause from an appreciative home crowd.

Rahul along with South African batter Tristan Stubbs, who hit an unbeaten 21 off 10 balls, helped Delhi finish strong with a 16-run final over off Mohammed Siraj but the blitz was not enough.

Since the pause in the IPL, the tournament has been rescheduled with the final now set to take place on June 3.