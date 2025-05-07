Gujarat Titans earned an important victory over Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium. The match, which was marred with rain, saw GT emerging victorious by three wickets (DLS method) and claiming the top spot on the points table. Asked to bat first, MI posted 155/8 after Will Jacks played a quick knock of 53 off 35 balls. Later, the match was halted many times due to the rain. Needing 15 runs in the 19th over to win, GT went across the line on the last ball.

During this match, GT skipper Shubman Gill had yet another heated moment with the umpires after the latter refused to accept his request of halting the game due to the rain. In the third over of GT's chase, it began to drizzle a bit but the umpires insisted the players to continue.

As Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl in the third over, Gill asked him to wait and went straight to the umpire and expressed his discomfort while batting. The umpires told Gill to go back to the crease as the rain was quite light and the game can be continued.

At first. Gill protested against the umpire's decision and refused to bat but later went back and continued to face Bumrah.

Earlier in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gill had indulged in heated discussion with the umpires twice.

"There was a little bit of chaos when we came into bat after the rain but always good to have a W (win) on your side. The game plans were different in the powerplay, it was raining and the atmosphere was such that it felt like a Test match. We wanted to take the game on after the powerplay but the rain kept coming," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

"The wicket was a little bit slow, with the rain coming in, the shots were not easy to hit so we thought, when it's in our zone, we would go for it. It was frustrating, we were ahead at one stage but we lost 4/20. But, the universe gave us a chance before two minutes and we took it. When the match goes till the last ball when you chase 150, every contribution becomes important. Wins like these get you through in these big tournaments like IPL," he added.