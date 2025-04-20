Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mullanpur on Sunday, allowing the visitors to avenge their earlier loss in the season. The win lifted RCB to third spot on the points table with five wins, three losses, and 10 points -- the same as PBKS, who now sit fourth due to net run rate. Shreyas Iyer, leading Punjab Kings, addressed the team's struggles after the match.

"If you see the majority of the batsmen, they love to go from ball one... We are not able to capitalise on the starts we are getting. The wicket is getting slower and slower. Even in the middle phase we thought we could take on the bowlers. Credit to Virat and the boys," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite promising starts from their top order, PBKS once again faltered in the middle overs, struggling to maintain momentum and post a defendable total. The inconsistency from the middle order has now become a concern for the franchise, something Iyer was candid about.

"We keep talking about adapting to the wicket. Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns. I'm in a great mind space. Just that I need to cross ten runs. I just need to be free-flowing as well," he added.

PBKS now have a six-day break before their next match -- a crucial window to regroup and reassess.

"We've got six days of break, so it's important we go back to the drawing board. It's important to assess our body as well," Iyer added.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 158 runs, RCB lost Phil Salt early, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli (73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to a seven wicket win with seven balls left.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswammy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With a same win-loss ratio, PBKS is at fourth spot.

