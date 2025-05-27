The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated the first anniversary of their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, having lifted the trophy on May 26 last year. KKR failed to defend their title, finishing 8th in the points table. However, the franchise still didn't forget to cherish the glory-filled moment they celebrated exactly one year ago. But the Knight Riders' anniversary post left fans fuming as their title-winning captain, Shreyas Iye,r was omitted from the post shared on social media. Furious fans tore into KKR for the act.

Iyer was released by KKR despite leading the franchise to their third IPL title last year. The batter was eventually roped in by Punjab Kings for a fee of INR 26.75 crore, the second-highest in the history of the T20 league.

Seeing KKR's post, fans criticised the franchise for being ungrateful to the man who led them to the title last year.

The man gave it everything.. and you can't even give him a mention?

KKR, where's Iyer in the frame? — Karan Singh Dhillon (@karandhillon28) May 26, 2025

While KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs, Iyer led Punjab Kings to a top-2 finish in the league stage of the campaign, hence booking a spot in the Qualifier 1.

After the conclusion of the game, Iyer spoke about the dressing room environment and the camaraderie that exists in his team."

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what the situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other," Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have a camaraderie from the last few years, he (Ponting) lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way. Ecstatic that everything is working," he added.

Punjab will now face one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the Qualier 1, the winner of which will seal a spot in the IPL 2025 final.