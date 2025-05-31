Former Australian cricket team all-rounder Tom Moody asked Shreyas Iyer to 'keep his ego inside his pocket' after failing to score big against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match on Thursday. Shreyas could score just two before he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 2 as PBKS were bundled out for 101. Shreyas was criticised heavily for his shot selection with Sunil Gavaskar talking about it on commentary during the match. Moody said that Shreyas did not read the situation properly and considering his terrible record against Hazlewood, he should have approached it in a different way.

“At times, you need to put your ego in your pocket and just move forward. To me that was the perfect example of not reading the situation – trying to overcome something that has been a darkness in the past instead of just swallowing your pride and just moving on by just accumulating,” said Moody on ESPNCricinfo ‘Timeout'.

“You only had to see Hazlewood out. It was a simple thing – see him out and look to dissect the rest of their attack,” he added.

Moody added that Shreyas misread the game situation and his wicket was a huge moment that played a part in PBKS losing the game comprehensively.

“The first ball he played and missed – the perfect line that you'd expect Hazlewood to bowl. He sort of played at it, but didn't really want to play at it. And then, that third ball he got out,” said Moody.

“To me, he totally misread the game situation and his own situation. Yes, he would be aware that Hazlewood has had him a few times in the past. He would know the exact numbers,” he added.

