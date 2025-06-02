Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Punjab Kings registered a brilliant five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL 2025 final. However, due to the breach of IPL Code of Conduct, Shreyas was punished while rest of the members of the playing XI (including the impact player) was find Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was also found guilty of same offence and he was fined Rs 30 lakh. The rest of the Mumbai Indians playing XI were fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their match fees.

Punjab Kings led by an inspirational 41-ball-87 not out from skipper Shreyas Iyer knocked out five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final as Indian Premier League in its 18th season will get a new champion. Punjab Kings, who last played a final in 2014, will meet four-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 3.

Chasing a target of 204, Josh Inglis (38 off 21 balls) took 20 off Jasprit Bumrah to set the chase as skipper Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29 balls) added 84 in 7.5 overs to take the team closer to the target.

Iyer completed the job with an over to spare. His innings had as many as eight sixes.

Earlier, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 after being put into bat.

Opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab.

Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.

(With PTI inputs)