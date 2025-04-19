Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to struggle to find form at home. The franchise lost its third successive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at M Chinnaswamy, with Punjab Kings securing a comfortable victory in a rain-hit match on Friday. As the match concluded, Punjab Kings climbed to second spot on the points table while Bengaluru dropped to 4th, regretting their batters' underperformance on the day. Even former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lambasted RCB, calling out their batters for 'lacking common sense' on how to bat.

"RCB batted poorly. All of them played reckless shots to get out. Not a single batter was out to a good ball. At least one batter should've used common sense. If they had wickets in hand, they could have reached 110 or 120 in 14 overs, which would have given them a chance to fight," Sehwag said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Maco Jansen, and Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets each in the match. While Sehwag didn't want to take credit away from PBKS bowlers, he felt that RCB batters threw their wickets away.

"There is difference between getting wickets and earning wickets," he said.

Batting has been an issue for RCB, especially at home, with the team failing to click as a unit. Sehwag put the responsibility of finding a solution on the shoulders of skipper Rajat Patidar. While Patidar himself has been one of the top performers for the team, other batters around him haven't shown the same consistency.

"Patidar has to think and come up with a solution. They have not been winning at home. Their bowlers are doing well but why are their batters faltering regularly? It's not alright if your batters continuously fail at home. Who is going to rectify that?" Sehwag asked.