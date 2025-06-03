Hardik Pandya is facing heavy criticism for his bowling decisions during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings. MI, defending 203 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, crashed out of the tournament after PBKS chased down the target with ease. What surprised many was Hardik's choice to not complete his full quota of four overs, despite bowling well and taking a key wicket. Former SRH coach Tom Moody was among those who questioned the MI captain's decision-making during the high-pressure game.

Hardik bowled just two overs in the match, giving away 19 runs and dismissing Josh Inglis. He could've had another wicket too, but Trent Boult dropped Nehal Wadhera, denying Hardik a second. Despite this promising start, the MI skipper decided against bowling himself again — a move that left experts baffled.

“Hardik should have had a two-for. That second over, that catch that you'd expect Trent Boult to take 99 times out of 100… he fresh-aired it. Not even a firm glove on it. He was executing what was required on that surface,” Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

Moody felt Hardik needed to show more responsibility as captain. “He should have come back and grabbed the bull by the horns,” he added.

What made the decision more puzzling was that Hardik handed the ball to England pacer Reece Topley — who was playing his first game of IPL 2025. Topley struggled badly, conceding 40 runs in just three overs, and looked far from match-ready.

“Topley looked like a bowler that was conditioned for nets but way off the mark for real, high-pressure, competitive cricket,” said Moody. “It's tough to come in cold and deliver under pressure, but the blame lies with the team management for the timing of the selection.”

Mumbai also underutilised Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand spinner bowled only two overs for 15 runs despite being economical. Moody believed Hardik avoided using Santner due to Shreyas Iyer being at the crease — a move aimed at avoiding a bad match-up.

However, the move didn't work. Shreyas Iyer went on to score a brilliant unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, steering Punjab to the final where they'll face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While Mumbai's turnaround this season was impressive, questions around Hardik's leadership in crunch moments continue to grow louder.

