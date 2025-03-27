Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Shreyas Iyer's innings of unbeaten 97 off 42 balls in Punjab Kings' 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chopra highlighted Iyer's ability to dominate the middle overs, particularly against spin, calling him India's best batter in that phase of the game. “It was just clean, crisp hitting—especially against spin. I believe he is the best Indian batter in the middle overs when it comes to taking down spinners. While most batters rely on stepping out to generate momentum before hitting over the top, Shreyas doesn't need to. This makes it incredibly difficult for bowlers to predict his next move," Chopra said on JioHotstar.

Iyer's dominance was on full display as he expertly tackled Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, particularly against their spin duo of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. He dismantled Sai Kishore with two more boundaries immediately after the left-arm spinner had struck twice in consecutive deliveries in his previous over.

He also took on Rashid Khan, smashing two of the five sixes the leg-spinner conceded in his final figures of 4-0-48-1. Iyer was so sharp in identifying scoring opportunities that he even noticed a wide while standing at the non-striker's end in the 15th over. When he faced the extra delivery, he dispatched it for a six as well.

"His stance has changed slightly—he has opened it up a bit. Traditionally, batting is a side-on game, but now his back leg isn't completely parallel to the popping crease. Instead, it is positioned somewhere between the point and the cover. This has helped him access areas he couldn't before," Chopra noted.

"His bat, which used to come down almost over the off-stump, is now positioned slightly outside. This minor adjustment allows him to shift his weight more efficiently and remain balanced while executing his shots. If a batter is too focused on the short ball and places all their weight on the back foot, they often mistime shots. But Iyer, with his balanced stance, remains mobile and in control," he added.

Shreyas Iyer fell three runs short of his 1st IPL ton though he was unbeaten. Shashank Singh was going full throttle but Iyer never asked for the strike.

"Iyer was only one hit away from his first IPL century. Didn't get the strike thereafter. Didn't ask for it either. And it's set a nice example for everyone. T20 cricket is all about maximising every ball...whoever is hitting, keeps hitting. No personal milestones are bigger than a few extra Team runs.

Let's not forget that we have seen people denying runs to farm the strike in the last overs when a milestone is within touching distance," Chopra wrote on X.

Throughout his innings, Iyer led from the front, smashing nine sixes and five fours at a strike rate of 230.95. Debutant Priyansh Arya provided a brisk start with 47 off 23 balls, while Shashank Singh's late blitz of unbeaten 44 off 16 deliveries ensured Punjab Kings post their second-highest total in IPL history.

"Shreyas Iyer's innings was a masterclass. His ability to handle both spin and pace with such fluency makes him a nightmare for bowlers in the middle overs. If he continues in this form, Punjab Kings will be a serious contender this season," said Chopra.