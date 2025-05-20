Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has lit up IPL 2025 with some swashbuckling knocks. Suryavanshi announced himself by smashing a six on his very first ball in the tournament. Two matches later, he slammed the fastest-ever century by an Indian in IPL history. However, Suryavanshi was seen rubbing his eyes after getting out on his first match, leading to speculation that he may have cried. The youngster has now revealed whether he did indeed cry after getting out.

Speaking to Musheer Khan following the match on Sunday between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi revealed exactly what happened.

"When did I cry? Let me explain. My eyes were hurting a lot. When I got out, I looked at the big screen and the light hit my eyes. So I had to rub my eyes," Suryavanshi said, in a video posted on social media by RR.

Vaibhav roya ki nahi?

jaaniye uski zubaani pic.twitter.com/3GwD3r31DJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2025

"When I went out, people started asking why I cried. I didn't cry! My eyes were hurting," Suryavanshi said.

Suryavanshi struck a superb 20-ball 34 in his first innings for Rajasthan Royals, but showed how destructive he can be with a stunning 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT). As a result, he also became the youngest-ever player to slam a hundred in IPL history.

Suryavanshi's emergence has been one of very few positives for RR in an otherwise disastrous campaign. After finishing third in IPL 2025, RR have lost 10 out of their 13 matches, leaving them second from bottom in the league standings.

On Sunday, Suryavanshi once again showed off his incredible talent with a swashbuckling knock of 40 off just 15 balls. The youngster scored all his runs off boundaries, slamming four boundaries and four sixes, setting up an opening partnership of 76 in under five overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, Suryavanshi's efforts went in vain as Rajasthan Royals crumbled in yet another run chase, falling short by 10 runs.