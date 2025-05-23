Mumbai Indians delivered a dominating performance against Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL 2025 match on Wednesday and secured a playoffs berth. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, MI posted a good total of 180/5 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Later, Hardik Pandya and co dismantled DC's batting lineup and bundled them out for 121 to clinch a 59-run win. With MI becoming the fourth team to enter the playoffs, DC got eliminated from the race. This victory also became a special one for MI as it was their last game of the season at their den, Wankhede.

After the win, Rohit took a lap of the ground to thank all the fans for their never-ending support and constant backing. In a video going viral on social media, the 38-year-old batter was also seen launching tennis balls into the crowd and waving at them in gratitude.

In another video, Rohit was also seen standing alongside DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav and mentor Kevin Pietersen after the game.

This match was the first game to be played at the Wankhede Stadium after the unveiling of the 'Rohit Sharma Stand', last week.

It was also an emotional moment for the fans as it also marked Rohit's first game after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Following Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli also called time on his Test career.

Talking about the IPL match, it was a dominating win for MI as the five-time champions now look to finish at the top of the table.

"I can throw the ball to them (Santner and Bumrah) whenever I want, they bring such control and perfection which makes my job very easy," said MI skipper Hardik Pandya after the victory.

"We would've been very happy to get 160 but the way Naman and Surya finished it. Especially Naman, to come out and just hit on a difficult track was outstanding," he added.