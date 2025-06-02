Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 journey ended on Sunday with a loss to Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. The five-time IPL champions failed to defend a total of 203 runs and were knocked out. Always a slow starter in the IPL, MI lifted their game in IPL 2025 after initial setbacks to qualify for the playoffs. However, a great innings by Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS get over the line in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. After the innings ended, it was time for Mumbai Indians squad members to say good-bye to each other. In several videos, Rohit Sharma can be seen meeting members of the squads before leaving the airport.

One particular video, where he can be seen greeting Arjun Tendulkar, is going viral.

The way Rohit Sharma is meeting everyone from Mumbai Indians players to the smallest support staff before going home.



The most humble and down-to-earth man @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/3cGUAbQoyY — (@rushiii_12) June 2, 2025

Rohit Sharma met Suryakumar Yadav and said goodbye to him while returning home from the airport.



The pure brothers bond between RO & SKY pic.twitter.com/C3xy7slVh4 — (@rushiii_12) June 2, 2025

Following his side's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier two and their consequent elimination, Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed happiness with his team's campaign and added that a few mistakes cost them.

"I think we probably left a bit of runs on the park with the bat and we lost our way. Those back-to-back wickets probably slowed us down a little bit, but I still thought 200 was a good score in a qualifier," said Jayawardene as quoted by MI's official website.

"The pressure picked up after those wickets as well up front (of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma), and I think a few mistakes cost us. The execution was not up to what our standard is," MJ stated.

Jayawardene said that the wicket played well in both innings and credited his team for starting off well and staying positive despite the rain delaying the action.

"We put them under pressure and had two good top-order partnerships. We were going at 140 at one stage scoring 10 runs an over and, then those two back-to-back wickets probably slowed us down a little bit. I thought 200 was a decent score on this wicket on this ground. It's just that we did not execute well." said the coach.

On an up and down campaign, which saw the team bounce back from one win in first four games to register a six-match unbeaten streak to qualify for playoffs and beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-scoring eliminator, he said, "I think it was a good campaign for us... the way we started and how we regrouped as a team and played some really good cricket is commendable.

