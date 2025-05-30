Rohit Sharma was in relaxed mood ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans as he came up with a special song for Jonny Bairstow. In a video going viral on social media, Rohit was seen singing along to a catchy tune that left Bairstow in splits. Bairstow joined MI as a temporary replacement for Ryan Rickelton who left the squad due to national team duties. In the video, Rohit was singing 'Circles' by Post Malone but decided to add a twist to it that involved Bairstow's name. The England international was seen laughing at the entire incident as the MI camp looked in jovial mood.

Mumbai Indians have been impacted by the loss of foreign players.

Ryan Rickelton had done a fine job for them at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma but the South African has now reported for national duty. The same goes for English batter Will Jacks.

Out of favour England batter Jonny Bairstow is one of the replacement players for Mumbai Indians alongside Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka.

Bairstow could open alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

The Englishman would surely be expecting to start the game, having agreed to join the franchise in the middle of the domestic season back home.

The quiet run of Titak Varma is another concern facing the team.

Suryakumar Yadav has been doing the heavy lifting in the batting department with a record 640 runs in a season. In case he fails, Mumbai Indians will have a real task at hand.

Batting first, the pace at which Mumbai batters score has also been questioned and that is another area Hardik will have to focus on.

However, their strong bowling attack always poses a bigger threat to the opposition.

"Batting, we'll figure out what is the right template on right tracks and if we bat first, what is the pace we want to bat. (There are a) couple of things which we need to identify, but I don't think there is panic," Hardik had said after the loss to Punjab Kings in their final league game.

(With PTI inputs)