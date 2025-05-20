Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma made a fan's day by gifting him his iconic blue Lamborghini Urus on Monday. The stylish luxury car has been associated with Rohit since a long time now, especially because of the number 264. This number a tribute to his world-record 264-run innings in ODIs. The 38-year-old batter has often been seen moving in the city in his blue Lambo. The lucky fan, who received the memorable gift from Rohit, was one of the fantasy cricket contest winners.

Ahead of IPL 2025, many cricketers, including Rohit, appeared in the advertisement of Dream11 app. In that ad, Rohit had jokingly stated that he will be giving away his Lamborghini Urus to one of the lucky winners.

In a video going viral on social media, Rohit was seen handing over the car keys to the fan, with the luxurious SUV placed in the background. Talking about it's market value, the Lamborghini Urus costs around Rs 4 crore in India.

Rohit called time on his Test career after an illustrious career spanning 67 games, which saw him score 4,301 runs including 12 centuries and 18 half-tons. Apart from him, star batter Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket, ahead of the upcoming five-Test series between India and England.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions have to indulge in a heated battle against Delhi Capitals for the remaining one playoffs spot. Currently, MI have played 12 matches and won seven of them, securing a total of 14 points.

DC, on the other hand, have won six out of 12 games and got 12 points. Both the teams will be facing each other on Wednesday and if MI beat DC, they will qualify for the playoffs. However, if DC beat MI, then both of them have to depend on their respective last match, which is against Punjab Kings.

So far, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs and only spot is up for the grabs.