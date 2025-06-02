Star batter Rohit Sharma shared a wholesome moment with a young fan ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. MI take on PBKS in a crucial Qualifier 2 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. A win for either side would take them into the final, where they will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday. On the eve of the match, MI shared a short clip where Rohit can be seen interacting with some kids.

In the video, a kid asked Rohit "Sir aapko kaise out karne ka? (Sir how to get you out?)"

Rohit came up with a witty response, saying "Nahi wo nahi ho sakta ("No, that cannot happen")"

Rohit delivered yet another big match performance for MI, helping them down GT by 20 runs in a high-scoring eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday, booking a spot with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a spot in the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"After the early drop, Rohit flirted with danger briefly but quickly recognised the need to take control. He shifted gears, played responsibly, found the gaps, and built key partnerships. His composure stood out. When players like Rohit, Dhoni, or Kohli are at the crease, the pressure is on everyone else. Sai Sudharsan is starting to reach that level too," JioStar expert Robin Uthappa said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Now in 14 games, Rohit has scored 410 runs at an average of 31.53, with four half-centuries and a strike rate of 150.18. His best score this season is 81. He is MI's second-best batter after Suryakumar Yadav (673 runs in 15 innings with five fifties).

In the same match, Rohit Sharma crossed the 7000-run milestone in the cash-rich league, becoming just the second after his long-time compatriot Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. Rohit has 7038 runs under his belt in 271 matches at 29.82, with two centuries and 47 fifties and a best score of 109*.

(With ANI Inputs)