Retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma hasn't looked like the player he was once known to be since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fire in his belly seems to be fading away, with performances looking lacklustre after every passing day. As MI face the tough task of reaching the IPL 2025 final through the Eliminator, the franchise has been sent a warning by former India cricketer Atul Wassan over Rohit's situation, with the batter seemingly lacking motivation to do his best.

At the age of 38, Rohit's best cricketing days are behind him. On the international circuit, the Hitman only remains an active cricketer in ODIs. For Mumbai Indians, the batter hasn't yet produced the fireworks a batter of his calibre is expected to.

"He seems to be a bit disinterested; the motivation, the fire in the belly, has satiated. He has won almost everything, from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy to retiring from Test cricket. Hence, to motivate yourself to play at this level of cricket every day is a very tough task," Wassan said during an chat on Bails and Banter on the OTTplay app.

There were rumours of Rohit contemplating a move away from the Mumbai Indians after the conclusion of IPL 2024 due to the captaincy change drama, but he was retained by the franchise. Though the partnership continued for another season, it can't be said if another year of continuity is a certainty.

"A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy. No player wants to compromise on the reputation he/she has built and leave fans with bad memories, and this is something which should motivate them," he added.

So far this season, Rohit has scored 329 runs from 13 matches at an average of 27.42.