Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacers dictated proceedings against their Punjab Kings (PBKS) counterparts during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday. Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal bagged a couple each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also struck in the powerplay as RCB reduced PBKS to 50/3 (6.3). Social media influencer RJ Mahvash was in the stands to support her close friend Yuzvendra Chahal and PBKS. However, PBKS' batting collapse left her completely stunned, especially after Dayal removed Nehal Wadhera in the final over of powerplay.

Mahvash has been travelling with the PBKS squad for their matches this season, often spotted alongside Chahal for their games.

RCB scripted a record-chase heist in the final group stage game against Lucknow Super Giants to finish second in the standings and set a date with Punjab in the Qualifier 1. However, it has been 40 days since Bengaluru last played a fixture in Mullanpur, and they savoured defeat in their last appearance at the venue.

Meanwhile, PBKS qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Ricky Ponting-Shreyas Iyer duo blew away the opposition with their sheer swagger. They defied the full-purring Mumbai Indians to finish at the top of the table and maintain their charge for the title.

Patidar returned to lead Bengaluru since sustaining a finger injury. Australian quick Josh Hazlewood returned to the pace attack for the first time since the tournament resumption.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings replaced Marco Jansen, who left the camp to link with the South African team for the World Test Championship final on June 11, with Azmatullah Omarzai.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar outlined the reason behind his decision and said, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks very hard, has a decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 per cent in the last game. Jitesh, Salt and Kohli were tremendous. One change for us. Hazlewood comes in place of Thushara."

