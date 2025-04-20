Though RJ Mahvash, a social media celebrity, has claimed to be 'single', the fact that she is constantly spotted with India and Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has intensified dating rumours between the two. Mahvash has often been spotted accompanying Chahal to Punjab Kings' IPL games and supporting the team. Ahead of Punjab Kings' match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, Mahvash was spotted exiting the airport with Chahal and boarding the franchise's team bus with the leg-spinner. The visual has made many feel that the two might actually be dating each other.

Seeing RJ Mahvash board the PBKS team bus despite not being a member of the squad, fans didn't hesitate in speculating that something's cooking between the two. The act from the social media celebrity was enough to fuel rumours.

After a slow start to the 18th edition of the IPL, Chahal has emerged as a match-winner for PBKS in recent outings. The leg-spinner was the game-changer for the franchise in the win against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two games. Chahal was even hailed by Mahvash on social media as after his 4-wicket haul against KKR.

The veteran leg-spinner would be keen to continue his stupendous form against RCB again on Sunday.

I am Single: RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahavash's recent statement on her relationship status, however, has kept fans puzzled.

"I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time," Mahvash said during a podcast before explaining her stance on modern-day relationships.

"I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike."

"Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it," Mahvash further said.

In a shock revelation during the podcast, Mahvash also revealed that she was engaged at the age of 19 but had to call it off when she turned 21. Hence, she doesn't rush into anything that doesn't have the promise of a potential future.

"I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal," she added.