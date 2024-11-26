The most expensive buy in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Rishabh Pant has said goodbye to Delhi Capitals after nine years, as he was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of INR 27 crore in the mega auction. Pant wasn't retained by Delhi ahead of the auction, though the exact reason behind this twist isn't yet known. In an emotional note on Tuesday, Pant said goodbye to Delhi Capitals with an emotional message that he shared on social media.

In a post on social media, Rishabh Pant wrote: "The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans. You've embraced me, cheered for me an stood by me in one of the toughest phases in my life."

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special."

How LSG signed Rishabh Pant after DC decided to use RTM

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wasted no time in showing their interest for Pant, launching the first bid, only to be countered fiercely by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The paddles flew fast, with the price soaring past Rs 10 crore in a flash. As the figure climbed, it became evident Pant's value extended beyond his batting and keeping prowess; he is a natural leader and a match-winner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the fray at Rs 10.5 crore, joining the battle against LSG. With rapid-fire bids, the number hit an unprecedented Rs 20 crore. LSG, determined to secure Pant, pushed the stakes further, taking it to Rs 20.75 crore.

Just when the bidding seemed to reach its climax, Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, momentarily claiming Pant. However, LSG retaliated with a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore bid--the highest-ever in tournament history, forcing DC to retreat and setting a new benchmark for IPL auctions.

With IANS Inputs