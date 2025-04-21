Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Titans in a crunch match of the IPL 2025. Defending champions KKR have been inconsistent in the IPL 2025 so far, with three wins in seven matches placing them seventh in the 10-team league. GT, on the other hand, have worked like a well-oiled machine. They lead the IPL 2025 points table with five wins in seven matches. Ahead of the KKR vs GT IP: 225 game, former KKR player Aakash Chopra said the performances of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh have not been up to the mark.

The trio was among the six players retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Veteran Russell is deliver significantly with the bat and ball while Rinku has not been able to handle the pressure when the top order failed.

"KKR got all out for 95 in the last match. You got all out for 115-odd even in Mumbai. The batting has depth, but it has become a concern because very few people are pulling their weight in the side. Rahane and Raghuvanshi are playing well," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Apart from them, everyone is mercurial. Venkatesh Iyer has played one good inning. Quinton de Kock has played one good inning. Sunil Narine has played an odd good innings. Russell, Rinku and Ramandeep haven't played a single good innings thus far. That is your problem."

Coming to GT, Chopra said the performance of the top three is carrying the team without any hiccups.

"It's not understandable, but Gujarat are playing well. The top three together do a good job. That is a wonderful story. They will be dependent on them here also. Sherfane Rutherford played well in the last match for sure, that's a good addition," he said.

"Prasidh Krishna is bowling very well, but Arshad Khan and Ishant Sharma, and will you not make Sai Kishore bowl if a left-hander comes? So there are a few question marks, and Rashid Khan's form is absolutely gone. Now, he is even dropping catches, which he didn't use to do earlier."